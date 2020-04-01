Greater Noida urges people to stay home, warns of community spread if lockdown is violated

cities

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 22:26 IST

In an advisory issued on Wednesday ,the Greater Noida authority chief has appealed the residents to follow the lockdown strictly and maintain social distance to contain the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The advisory also warned that if the lockdown directives are not followed, we can enter into stage three of the pandemic where Covid-19 spreads through community transmission.

“To prevent entering stage-3, our only opportunity is to stay home the next fourteen days and follow the lockdown. Following the government’s directives, we should maintain social distance strictly in case we need to step out for an emergency.” the advisory read.

The advisory was issued after the authority received complaints from some residents that many people still come out to walk in the park do not adhere to the lockdown.

“As of now, cases are being reported under the first and second phases, where infected people either have an international travel history or they came into contact with those with travel history. But now we are on the verge of entering the third stage, where community transmission of Covid-19 happens. It is the stage, where infection occurs in people, who neither have a travel history nor have made contact with any traveller. In third stage, we do not know who is a carrier,” Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said.

“According to experts, one person can infect 1,024 persons. If we do not want our country to go in the same direction as Italy and Spain did, then stay at home for the next 14 days without any excuse. People should not act foolishly and maintain social distance,” he added.

The authority issued the advisory on social media and urged all social groups including residents’ welfare associations(RWAs) and apartment owners associations to motivate people to stay home and cooperate in fighting Covid-19.

“The Greater Noida authority has started an excellent campaign and we all should come forward to support it. We have requested all of our friends and family members to spread the word so that everyone follows the lockdown order and stays home,” Safal Suri, president, Yamuna Expressway RWA.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar were 41 till Wednesday evening—the maximum number of cases reported in a district in Uttar Pradesh.