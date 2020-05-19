e-paper
Green signal to public transport in Mohali

Salons, barber shops, spas, grocery stores to open 7am to 6pm; banks to operate during usual hours, 7 sewa kendras to resume services 9am to 5pm

Updated: May 19, 2020 00:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Traffic was seen plying during relaxation hours in Zirakpur on Monday. In new orders, Mohali district magistrate Girish Dayalan has given the go ahead to four wheelers, two wheelers, taxis, cab aggregators, bicycles, rickshaws and auto rickshaws to operate during relaxation hours on certain terms.
Given further relief by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) in new guidelines for lockdown 4.0, the Mohali district administration on Monday gave the green signal to a new set of activities. Night curfew will continue as before between 7 pm to 7 am and movement of individuals for non-essential activities remains strictly prohibited. However, no passes are required for movement between 7am and 7pm.

In his order, district magistrate Girish Dayalan has given the go ahead to four wheelers, two wheelers, taxis, cab aggregators, bicycles, rickshaws and auto rickshaws to operate during relaxation hours on certain terms. Four-wheelers and three-wheelers can have a maximum of 3 persons including the driver, while two-wheelers cannot have a pillion rider. Car-pooling and sharing taxis is prohibited. They must also comply with the standard operating procedure (SoP) of the state transport department.

Mohali administration has permitted the opening of shops offering services, such as saloons, barber shops, spas etc, from 7 am to 6 pm, but shopping malls, shopping complexes are to remain closed. All shops in rural areas can continue to stay open, while those in urban areas can continue to remain open only on staggered rotational basis (odd/even), so that 50% shops are open on any given day.

Restaurants and eateries can open for home delivery and take away, but dine in is prohibited. Services provided by the self-employed such as electricians, plumbers, IT repairs is now allowed. Stores selling essential goods such as food groceries, milk, medicines, restaurants and eateries (home delivery and take away), workshops and service centres for automobiles and liquor vends have been exempted from staggered rotation.

Government and private offices can open without separate permission, but to prevent crowding, only 50% staff can be called at a given time. However, this will not apply to central and state government offices dealing with emergency, essential and Covid-19 duties.

Banks may operate during their usual working hours without restrictions, with full staff if required, so as to facilitate increased public dealing.

Gatherings at weddings and funerals can not exceed 20 people. Specific permission for these may be obtained from the SDM concerned.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan, on Monday, gave permission to 7 sewa kendras in the district to resume services with immediate effect.

Sewa kendras at DC office complex; primary health centre Phase 3-B1; SDM office Kharar; Sunny Enclave; Lalru; Sports Complex Lohgarh, Zirakpur; and Majri in Kharar block will resume services, with timings from 9 am to 5 pm. Appointment for these services can be taken via the cova app dgrpg.punjab.giv.in.

These sewa kendras will provide only 153 services listed by Punjab government in the first phase. Furthermore, at type–1 sewa kendras there will be 5 operators, at type–2 there will be 3, while only 2 operators will be deputed at type–3 sewa kendras.

The Mohali civic body is set to begin public dealing at its Sector 68 office from Tuesday. MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg issued orders to mark circles on the floor at service windows for the public to ensure social distancing.

Garg said guidelines for lockdown 4.0 permit public dealing at local bodies offices so MC is opening service windows for people to deposit fee and other activity at suvidha kendras.

Public dealing benches for complaint officers such as sanitation, public health, electricity and engineering branches, are also open for public dealing.

Garg said, “Now people can deposit property tax at suvidha kendra windows. We have marked circles for people to ensure social distancing norms.”

Schools, colleges, educational institutions, coaching institutes

Hotels, bars, restaurants (for dine in), hospitality services

Cinema halls, entertainment parks, theatres

Shopping malls and complexes

Gyms, swimming pools

Auditoriums, assembly halls and such places

Gathering (social, political, sports, cultural, religious congregations, etc)

Places of worship, religious places (closed for public)

