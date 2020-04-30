e-paper
Groom among 3 booked for taking out ‘barat’ in ambulance

cities Updated: Apr 30, 2020 15:44 IST
S Raju
Nine members of a family, including newly-wed couple, were quarantined after they returned from Ghaziabad to Khatauli town of Muzaffarnagar in a hired ambulance in the guise of patients, police said on Thursday.

Police have also registered a case against ambulance driver, groom and his father in Khatauli police station on Wednesday.

“The accused have violated rules of lockdown therefore a case has been registered against them under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said Santosh Singh, station house officer (SHO), Khatauli.

Meanwhile, nine members of the family, including the newly-wed couple, have been placed under home quarantine for 14 days.

Hazi Israr is a resident of Islam Nagar locality, which has been declared hotspot following five corona positive cases in the area. Hazi had fixed marriage of his son Irfan in a family of Dasna in Ghaziabad.

Hazi contacted an ambulance driver Mehtab and they hired his ambulance to visit Dasna in guise of patients and returned with the newly-wed couple on Tuesday.

SHO said that cops on the way didn’t stop the ambulance and they took advantage of it.

However, someone from Hazi’s neighbourhood informed police about their mischievous act on Wednesday and their misdeed was exposed.

