e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

Groom, family booked for bursting firecrackers

cities Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: An FIR was registered against a groom and his parents for bursting crackers during a wedding procession on Thursday night. The FIR was registered by the Sector 49 police after area residents informed the police about firecrackers being burst during the wedding function.

On October 25, the Supreme Court mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (Epca) had expanded on the Supreme Court ban on polluting crackers and abolished the use of all firecrackers in Delhi-NCR until further orders.

According to police, the wedding was taking place at a hall in Sector 51, Noida. Police have registered a case against the groom Akaash, mother Munesha and father Yogendra.

Police have registered an FIR under Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986. “The groom and his family were responsible for the incident. We will not tolerate any violation of pollution control and environment norms, given the heightened levels of pollution in Delhi-NCR,” Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, station house officer, Sector 49 police station, said.

Noida city magistrate Shailendra Mishra has informed that similar action will be taken in the future against those using crackers.

Police have confiscated the empty firecracker boxes from the spot as evidence. The wedding function was interrupted by the police after it received the information about cracker bursting. Police said the offence entails a fine of ₹1 lakh and/or imprisonment of one year.

No arrest has been made yet. “We have only registered an FIR — by doing so we wanted people to know that nobody can violate pollution control norms,” Sharma said.

The District administration has been asked by Epca to intensify action against violators of pollution control norms. District officials have been spreading awareness on green guidelines in rural areas, especially details about the deadly impact of stubble burning on the environment and the legal action it will entail.

top news
Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’
Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’
Delhi lawyers end 12-day strike over Tis Hazari clashes, to work tomorrow
Delhi lawyers end 12-day strike over Tis Hazari clashes, to work tomorrow
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
IPL Trading: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians
IPL Trading: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities