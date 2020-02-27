Guard accidentally fires in Jind bank, manager among 2 hurt

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:35 IST

ROHTAK The manager and a clerk of the cooperative bank in Jind were injured after a security guard accidentally fired two gun shots on Thursday morning, police said.

Jind deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dharambir Singh said the incident took place around 11 am when Chatar Singh, a security guard posted at cooperative bank’s Dhamtana Sahib branch, came to Jind office along with other officials to collect money.

“While cleaning his weapon, he accidentally fired two shots which hit bank manager Anita Devi and clerk Indu. Both of them received injuries near their elbows. They were rushed to the Jind civil hospital from where they were referred to PGIMS, Rohtak. Their condition is stated to be normal,” he added.

He said that they have started investigation into the matter but a case will be registered only after the statement of the injured officials.