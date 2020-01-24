e-paper
Guard flees with bike from Ludhiana's DMCH, held

Guard flees with bike from Ludhiana’s DMCH, held

The police also recovered the stolen motorcycle from his possession

cities Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police have arrested a security guard deputed at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for stealing a staffer’s bike from the parking lot. The police also recovered the stolen motorcycle from his possession.

The accused identified as Harpreet Singh, 20, a resident of Bagha Purana in Moga, was produced in a local court on Friday that sent him to one-day police custody. Harpreet had joined duty two months ago.

A complaint was given by Deepak Kumar who works at the administrative department of the DMCH. In his complaint, Kumar said that he had parked his motorcycle at the parking lot of the hospital. After finishing work, when he went to the lot to find the bike missing.

Kumar said he dialled up 100 and a police control room (PCR) vehicle reached the spot. The PCR personnel said they checked the CCTV cameras in the parking area and found Hardeep fleeing with the bike. The PCR alerted other police stations, following which Harpreet was arrested from near Hambran Road with the motorcycle. Police said the accused had even claimed he had taken the bike away thinking it to be his.

A case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against him at the Division Number 8 police station.

