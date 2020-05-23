Ludhiana college concludes two-day symposium on coronavirus’ impact on education

cities

Updated: May 23, 2020 21:23 IST

Two-day online symposium ‘Indian Education: Coronavirus’ impact, challenges and opportunities’ organised by Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Ludhiana, concluded on Saturday.

On the concluding day of the session, dean college development council Sanjay Kaushik was the chief guest, while the resource persons for the technical session were -- deputy director of the centre for online education, Indira Gandhi National Open Univeristy, Nisha Singh; National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) adviser Ganesh Hegde, who focussed on the challenges and opportunities the present situation has brought at the doorsteps of each and every individual.

FOCUS ON LEARNING MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

Professor Sanjay Kaushik focussed on the free of cost learning management systems available online such as edX and asked the teachers to train themselves for the coming new era of blended learning.

Nisha Singh discussed the nuances of online education, while Ganesh Hegde emphasised on the importance of e-content and e-learning in the accreditation process. Former vice-chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, SP Singh, talked about digital learning and advised teachers to adapt to new e-textbooks, technology enhanced teaching and learning. He also spoke about the need of blended learning in the present situation.