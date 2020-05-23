e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana college concludes two-day symposium on coronavirus’ impact on education

Ludhiana college concludes two-day symposium on coronavirus’ impact on education

Speakers focussed on the challenges and opportunities the present situation has brought at the doorsteps of each and every individual

cities Updated: May 23, 2020 21:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Experts talked about digital learning and advised teachers to adapt to new e-textbooks, technology enhanced teaching and learning.
Two-day online symposium ‘Indian Education: Coronavirus’ impact, challenges and opportunities’ organised by Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Ludhiana, concluded on Saturday.

On the concluding day of the session, dean college development council Sanjay Kaushik was the chief guest, while the resource persons for the technical session were -- deputy director of the centre for online education, Indira Gandhi National Open Univeristy, Nisha Singh; National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) adviser Ganesh Hegde, who focussed on the challenges and opportunities the present situation has brought at the doorsteps of each and every individual.

FOCUS ON LEARNING MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

Professor Sanjay Kaushik focussed on the free of cost learning management systems available online such as edX and asked the teachers to train themselves for the coming new era of blended learning.

Nisha Singh discussed the nuances of online education, while Ganesh Hegde emphasised on the importance of e-content and e-learning in the accreditation process. Former vice-chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, SP Singh, talked about digital learning and advised teachers to adapt to new e-textbooks, technology enhanced teaching and learning. He also spoke about the need of blended learning in the present situation.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
