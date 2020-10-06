Gulmarg Gondola reopens after six months

cities

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:23 IST

Gulmarg Gondola, one of Asia’s largest and highest cable cars ringed by pine forests and Himalayan mountain peaks in ski resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, was reopened for tourists after remaining closed for six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials said that tourists have started trickling in small numbers while following Covid-19 protocols of social distancing and using masks to enjoy the beauty offered by the mountainous meadow.

The first phase of the Gondola was reopened for a day on September 27 (World Tourism Day). It resumed daily operations from Saturday taking tourists to Kongdori Mountain at a height of 8,530-ft.

“We had decided to operate the Gondola on weekends but then the government decided to reopen the first phase everyday from Saturday,” said assistant manager of the Gulmarg Gondola Project, Fayaz Ahmad.

He added that tourists from J&K and other states have started coming in scores. “On an average, around 50 people are riding the ropeway every day. During weekend, the number is at around 150. Around 30% of these visitors are from other states,” he said.

The Gondola was closed after government imposed lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 in mid-March. On normal days, the cable car records a daily footfall of 2,000 to 3,000 people, generating a daily revenue of Rs 35-40 lakh. Each ticket costs Rs 740 per person for the first phase and Rs 950 for the second phase which takes the visitor to a height of 12,293-ft.

Proper Covid protocol including social distancing and wearing masks is in force. Instead of six in normal days, only three tourists are being allowed to ride in each Gondola car. The cabins are being sanitised before and after boarding and de-boarding of passengers, respectively.

The tourism sector nosedived in Kashmir since August 5, 2019 when the special status of the erstwhile state was revoked, restrictions were imposed on movement of people, and communication was shut for months.

Two days before revocation of Article 370, around 20,000 to 25,000 tourists were present in Kashmir. All of them were asked to leave the Valley along with the Amarnath pilgrims. The situation then aggravated due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

Ahmad said that the Gondola project was facing a slump since August 5, 2019, and then Covid caused a complete shut down.

He said that they are hoping that the number of tourists will increase in the coming days. “Gulmarg and Gondola have become synonymous and people have resumed visiting here despite Covid. Winter is approaching and travel agents have told us that bookings are being made for October-end,” he said.

The tourism department has also started campaigns to woo tourists. “Tourism is reopened in Kashmir and gradually moving towards a revival,” said tourism director Nisar Ahmad Wani, during a nature walk at Dachigam National Park on Monday.

“The directorate has started publicity campaigns, primarily focused on communicating a message that tourists can come here hassle-free as all Covid related SOPs are in place. The visitors can enjoy hospitality and experience nature in all its beautiful shades and manifestations,” he added.

Gulmarg (the meadow of flowers), which is located in the Pir Panjal mountain range in the western Himalayas some 50km from Srinagar, is defined as a cup-shaped valley with virgin peaks, dry curry powder snow and meadows.

“Our vast green meadows, enchanting valleys, majestic mountains and pristine streams and lakes are what bring joy to the visitors and fills them with awe,” the tourism director added.