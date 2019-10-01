Guru Nanak 550th birth anniv: Amarinder seeks special int’l flights to Amritsar

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 01:16 IST

As Punjab gears up to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had sought more flights to Amritsar from countries with strong Punjabi population. The CM has written to Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, to prevail upon international airline operators, including Air India, to schedule more special international flights to Amritsar, to facilitate ‘Khule Darshan Didar’.

In the letter, he added that more flights from countries like the UK, Canada, the US, Germany besides Italy, Australia and New Zealand would facilitate devotees.

While reviewing the calendar of activities to be held from November 1-15, the CM asked the chief secretary to issue directions to all departments to carry the official logo of the 550th Parkash Purab on state government stationery during the celebration period.

The high-level review meeting also decided that a group of ministers, MPs and MLAs from Doaba would welcome the maiden special Intercity Express train arriving from New Delhi at Sultanpur Lodhi on October 4. An international conference on Guru Nanak’s philosophy is also scheduled to be held at Chandigarh in the first week of November.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 01:16 IST