Gurugram: Cyclist hit by speeding car on Golf Course Road, undergoing treatment

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 21:00 IST

Gurugram A man, suspected to be in his early 40s, was injured after a car allegedly hit the bicycle he was riding near a mall on Golf Course Road in DLF Phase-1 on Tuesday night. The police said that the man is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 51 and his condition is stable.

According to the police, Dharmeshwar, the victim, is a native of Bihar. The incident took place around 10pm on Tuesday, when he was allegedly riding his bicycle on a service road near the mall.

In the police complaint, Suresh Yadav, an eyewitness, said, “On my way to Sikanderpur, I parked my car on the side of the road near the mall to make a phone call. Meanwhile, a man was coming from the side of Sector 55/56 on his cycle. A Hyundai Creta, which was coming at a high speed, hit him and then collided with the rear of my car.”

Yadav said that the suspect’s car turned to a side after the accident and the victim went under it. “Half of his body was under the Creta. Bystanders pushed the car to rescue him,” he said.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Sushant Lok-1, where he is being treated for injuries to his head. Police said that he was later referred to Artemis Hospital in Sector 51.

Prashant, head constable (HC), DLF Phase-1, said, “The man is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. However, the doctors are yet to declare him fit for recording his statement. The suspect has not been arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF Phase-1 police station.

The Golf Course Road (GCR) is a signal-free stretch, where road safety experts have highlighted the need to install speed-calming measures, such as rumble strips, reducing speed limits and improving signage.

On September 23, a 48-year-old pilot was injured after a car allegedly hit the cab in which he was travelling on the Golf Course Road underpass in Sector 42, near Sushant Lok-1. On September 29, a 32-year-old man was killed after a heavy vehicle allegedly hit the autorickshaw he was driving near a condominium on Golf Course Road.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 21:00 IST