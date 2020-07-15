e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Gurugram: Despite slowdown, HSVP manages to sell properties at a premium

Gurugram: Despite slowdown, HSVP manages to sell properties at a premium

cities Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:21 IST
Abhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: Despite the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) managed to net a total of ₹14 crore by selling commercial properties in the first auction of the year. HSVP officials said they managed to sell five commercial properties located in sectors 39 and 46 over and above the base price fixed by the authority as the auctions elicited a strong response from bidders.

The authority had put on sale 13 commercial properties that included five four-story shops in Sector 46 and eight booths in Sector 39. The maximum response received from the bidders was for the large double-story shops and HSVP received six bids for booths and 45 bids for large shops, said officials.

Vivek Kalia, estate officer II, HSVP, Gurugram said the authority managed to auction three double-story shops and two booth sites for an amount of ₹14 crore. “The response of the buyers was very positive and this gives us hope that in future too our properties will continue to command a premium among buyers,” said Kalia, adding that the properties that were sold are in prime locations and the markets have very good business prospects.

Officials said that it was due to this reason that shops in Sector 46 were sold at double the minimum price listed by the authority, at ₹2.04 crore. The booths in Sector 39 were also sold at a premium of around ₹8 lakh, they added.

Officials added that the commercial units, which went under the hammer in Sector 46, were sold almost after 15 years, which also was the reason for the enthusiasm shown by buyers. They further said that the premium location of the properties was the reason that slowdown did not impact price or demand.

The last auction conducted by the HSVP of commercial properties was in December 2019.

top news
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
Xi Jinping’s show of force against India is a strategic gift for Donald Trump
Xi Jinping’s show of force against India is a strategic gift for Donald Trump
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Air India ends work-from-home for most employees from July 20
Air India ends work-from-home for most employees from July 20
Stop broadcast of film on Prophet Muhammad: Anil Deshmukh to Centre
Stop broadcast of film on Prophet Muhammad: Anil Deshmukh to Centre
On The Record | What’s wrong with the Congress party?
On The Record | What’s wrong with the Congress party?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In