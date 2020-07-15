Gurugram: Despite slowdown, HSVP manages to sell properties at a premium

cities

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:21 IST

Gurugram: Despite the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) managed to net a total of ₹14 crore by selling commercial properties in the first auction of the year. HSVP officials said they managed to sell five commercial properties located in sectors 39 and 46 over and above the base price fixed by the authority as the auctions elicited a strong response from bidders.

The authority had put on sale 13 commercial properties that included five four-story shops in Sector 46 and eight booths in Sector 39. The maximum response received from the bidders was for the large double-story shops and HSVP received six bids for booths and 45 bids for large shops, said officials.

Vivek Kalia, estate officer II, HSVP, Gurugram said the authority managed to auction three double-story shops and two booth sites for an amount of ₹14 crore. “The response of the buyers was very positive and this gives us hope that in future too our properties will continue to command a premium among buyers,” said Kalia, adding that the properties that were sold are in prime locations and the markets have very good business prospects.

Officials said that it was due to this reason that shops in Sector 46 were sold at double the minimum price listed by the authority, at ₹2.04 crore. The booths in Sector 39 were also sold at a premium of around ₹8 lakh, they added.

Officials added that the commercial units, which went under the hammer in Sector 46, were sold almost after 15 years, which also was the reason for the enthusiasm shown by buyers. They further said that the premium location of the properties was the reason that slowdown did not impact price or demand.

The last auction conducted by the HSVP of commercial properties was in December 2019.