Gurugram: Fraudsters posing as int’l, govt officials dupe man of ₹46 lakh

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 21:16 IST

Gurugram A city resident was allegedly duped of ₹46.52 lakh by several persons posing as officials of international organisations and government agencies, by sending expensive gifts and then extorting money by threatening him.

The police said a case was registered at the cybercrime police station against unknown persons under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Sector 56, said that in July, he got in touch with a woman on a web portal, who introduced herself as an American doctor currently working for an international organisation in Yemen.

They exchanged numbers and after chatting on WhatsApp, she allegedly told him that she had sent him a ‘surprise’ parcel (containing expensive wristwatch and electronics), which would arrive through inter courier diplomatic service on August 20.

The police said she had shared the details of a diplomat, who she claimed would help him in getting the international courier cleared.

In the complaint, the victim said, “She asked me to trust him as he is a diplomat. He told me that the parcel contained foreign currency and some gifts and extorted money on the pretext of penalty for gold import without permission, bribe for officials of investigating agencies. I was told that if the parcel is opened, I could be accused of money laundering and was blackmailed into transferring the money.”

Police said another woman, posing as a secretary of a senior official, kept calling him for several days as part of the charade to build pressure.

Subash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said in a statement, that the victim transferred ₹46,52,200 through multiple bank accounts over 10 days, before reporting the incident to the police.

“We are checking bank details and mobile phone numbers used by the suspects. No person has been arrested so far. We are yet to contact these organisations. A probe has been initiated,” said Boken.

