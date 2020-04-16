Gurugram: Garbage collection trucks to be fitted with speakers to disburse info on Coronavirus

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:44 IST

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to use as many as 242 waste collection vehicles of its concessionaire as a medium to spread awareness and disburse information on precautionary measures to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, officials said Thursday.

Each of the vehicles of Ecogreen, the MCG’s concessionaire for door-to-door waste collection, will be fitted with speakers that will be used to make pre-recorded announcements to the public, such as the relevance of Aarogya Setu app, basic precautionary measures to combat the infection, and for updates to residents living in containment zones.

MCG officials said since the garbage collection vehicles cover all corners of the city, they were considered the best medium to deliver messages.

“The rationale behind using garbage collection vehicles as a medium to spread Covid-19 awareness measures is simple. They are already collecting waste from all parts of the city and by simply fitting speakers in them to deliver important messages to the residents, we can refrain from incurring costs by creating fresh mechanisms. Our primary focus is to make as many residents aware as possible of ways to minimise and limit the threats posed by Covid-19,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.

Besides disbursing information on the Aarogya Setu app which is run by the government, the speakers will be emitting seven pre-recorded guidelines and rules to follow for combating and containing Covid-19 such as the importance of staying indoors, making no physical contact with any person, not touching your face when outdoors, wearing masks all times, not to touch items, washing hands for more than 20 seconds with soap, and if displaying Covid-19 symptoms then to contact helpline numbers immediately.