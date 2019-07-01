Gurugram gets ambulance to care for its trees

A city-based NGO, which has been working with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on plantation drives and maintenance of green belts, on Sunday launched the first ‘tree ambulance’, which will tend to trees and saplings within city limits in addition to conducting outreach exercises.

The ambulance will employ a full-time staff and will be CSR funded, said the NGO’s spokesperson on Sunday. “We will operate six days a week, of which five will involve field work and one will involve visiting residents’ welfare associations and societies,” said Sanjay Kaushik, the spokesperson.

The ambulance is fitted with water tanks for sprinkling organic detergent on trees to prevent dust collection, and another tank containing organic pesticide to fight against termite infestations. In addition, the team will conduct routine hedge trimming and supply fertilisers to growing saplings. Operations were kicked off on Sunday at Bakhtawar Chowk and will cover all main roads in the city.

Residents can contact the ambulance via a helpline number for assistance for their local greenery, and also procure saplings of native herbs and vegetables.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 02:44 IST