Home / Cities / Gurugram: GMDA officials asked to cycle to work

Gurugram: GMDA officials asked to cycle to work

cities Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:35 IST
Kartik Kumar
Kartik Kumar
         

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has directed its staff to travel to work on bicycles throughout October to understand through personal experience the challenges faced by cyclists in the city.

During the launch of the city’s first bicycle track along Netaji Subhash Marg on Friday, VS Kundu, chief executive officer (CEO) of GMDA, said that it is important that their staff have a first-hand experience of the problems faced by cyclists on a daily basis, as the authority is planning to add around 650 kilometres of cycle tracks across the city.

“One idea is to sensitise officials about the need of cyclists in the city by giving them a first-hand experience. There are multiple issues such as pollution, dust, potholes, safety, prioritization of vehicular traffic over cyclists, among other inconveniences that cyclists face every day. When the officials are planning to make more cycle tracks in the city, they need to factor in all these things before proceeding,” said Kundu.

Kundu further said that the cycle stand launched outside the GMDA office near Huda City Centre “is just symbolic” and the public body will soon have a proper parking facility within the premises as well.

“All officials, barring those with medical conditions, have been directed to commute to the office on a bicycle. In between, if they have any official work that requires field visit or inspection, they can use GMDA’s vehicles to commute,” said Kundu.

Kundu said that if an official, without having any medical condition, does not come to the office on a cycle, he or she would be asked to give an explanation.

“Although this is not an official directive, it is not going to be voluntary either. While I understand some officials come to the office from great distances, they can travel to a colleague’s house, located close to the GMDA office, in their personal vehicles or taxi and subsequently, cycle to the office together. The overall idea is that even if officials travel on cycle for a short distance, their first-hand experience of the problems faced by cyclists will be in the back of their mind while planning any future cycle tracks,” said Kundu.

The 9.6-kilometre cycle track along Netaji Subhash Marg is located adjacent to the GMDA office, near Huda City Centre.

