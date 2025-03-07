‘100-bed block of Ggm’s Sec 10 Civil hospital to be ready soon’

The construction of the 100-bed block near the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 has entered its final phase, with work on the fifth and final floor set to begin after the Public Works Department (PWD) allocated a ₹2 croretender for the last stage of the project. Officials confirmed that construction is expected to start on April 10. The final phase of construction includes a dedicated ICU floor with 32 beds equipped with advanced medical facilities. (HT Archive)

According to health and PWD officials, nearly 80% of the work up to the fourth floor has already been completed. However, while the facility was initially scheduled for completion in January 2024, officials now estimate that it will take another nine months before the hospital block is fully operational.

Expanded ICU facilities to ease overcrowding

The 100-bed block was originally designed as a four-floor building, for which a ₹21 crore tender was awarded in 2021, officials said. The expansion was planned to alleviate the heavy patient load on the existing Civil Hospital, which sees over 2,500 patients in the outpatient department (OPD) daily and has more than 200 inpatients at any given time. Additionally, the hospital faces severe overcrowding in its emergency and diagnostic departments, they added.

“This new facility is critical for us. We frequently face situations where we have to turn patients away due to bed shortages. The ICU floor will allow us to provide better treatment for critically ill patients, reducing referrals to other hospitals,” said Maneesh Rathi, medical superintendent of Sector 10 Civil Hospital.

The final phase of construction includes a dedicated ICU floor with 32 beds equipped with advanced medical facilities. The ICU floor will cater to critical patients suffering from severe infections, high blood pressure complications, and accident-related injuries, they added.

PWD officials confirmed that the tender for the final phase will be awarded within 15 days, with construction commencing immediately afterward. Once the building is complete, the focus will shift to procuring medical equipment and setting up the necessary infrastructure to ensure smooth operations, they added.

“The project will take another nine months to be completed, and further delays may occur. The fifth floor and upgraded facilities will significantly improve patient care. The construction delay was due to funding and additional approvals, but we are now in the final phase,” said Pravin Choudhary, superintending engineer, PWD.

Meanwhile, Ajay Kumar, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, assured that authorities are closely monitoring the project’s progress. “This project is a priority. We understand the challenges faced by patients at the Civil Hospital, and we are working to ensure that the new 100-bed facility is completed at the earliest. The administration will ensure that there are no further delays,” he added.