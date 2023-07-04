A 10-year-old boy was killed after being dragged under a speeding car for at least 100 metres near Badshahpur Taithand village in Sohna on Sunday evening, Gurugram police said on Monday. 10-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run case in Sohna

Police said the incident took place at about 4pm, when the child, identified as Anuj, along with his father Sonu Kumar (35), were on their way home in Badshahpur Taithand from Faridabad on a motorcycle.

Investigators said Kumar was taking a turn from the main road to enter his village when the speeding car hit them. They said Kumar was flung into the air in the impact of the collision but survived with bruises. However, the motorcycle got latched to the front end of the car and his son was trapped under it.

Police said if the driver of the car, a Toyota Etios bearing Gurugram registration number, had applied brakes, the child might have survived with a few injuries. According to police, he instead accelerated in an attempt to escape from the spot, ending up dragging the child beneath the vehicle along with the motorcycle. Later, he abandoned the car and fled on foot.

Investigators said the child sustained severe injuries and probably died on the spot. He was rushed to the government hospital in Sohna, but doctors declared him dead. A senior police officer said the car was speeding towards Sohna from Ballabhgarh. “The driver failed to slow down on time and ended up hitting the bike,” he said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they have the details of the car owner. “We will serve him a notice to ascertain who was driving the car after which action will be taken,” he added.

On Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified car driver under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (hurting any person by acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar Sohna police station on Sunday.