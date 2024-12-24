11 held for cheating over 17K of 125.6 Cr in Gurugram

Gurugram Police announced on Monday that 11 cybercrime gangs cheated ₹125.62 crores from over 17,000 victims across India. Within two months, 21 members of these gangs were arrested from various parts of the country, police said. Computer hacker with credit card stealing data from a laptop concept for network security, identity theft and computer crime (HT Archive)

According to police, most suspects were involved in investment and parcel frauds, with at least 11 residents of Gurugram losing crores in separate incidents. Eight cases were registered at cybercrime (east) and three at cybercrime (south) police stations in Gurugram.

Assistant commissioner of police (cybercrime) Priyanshu Dewan said the scale of the fraud came to light during an investigation assisted by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). “We recovered 16 mobile phones and seven SIM cards from the suspects. Information from these devices revealed that the suspects, linked to 11 gangs, cheated ₹125.62 crores from 17,460 victims nationwide,” Dewan said.

Dewan added that the arrested suspects are named in 672 FIRs across various states, including 40 in Haryana, of which 11 are in Gurugram. “These arrests are linked to the investigation of 11 cases registered in Gurugram, with 20 suspects arrested within two months and another apprehended in August from different locations across India,” Dewan said.

The ACP noted that the ongoing investigation aims to trace the money trail, with some funds suspected to be routed to foreign accounts. “More arrests are expected, which could increase the total amount cheated,” he said.

Among those arrested were Sukhvinder Singh Saran of Udham Singh Nagar on November 8, Sachin Kumar, Enam Kumar, and Pankaj Saluja on November 24 and 25, Pradeep Kumar of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, on November 26, and Virender Kumar of Nagor, Rajasthan, on November 28. Others included Deepanshu Kumar of Delhi and Dilraj Bairwan and Dheeraj Kumar on December 4, Ashwani Kumar of UP on December 7, and Anish Kumar of Uttarakhand, among others. Mukesh Lakhanlal Sahu of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was arrested earlier on August 11.