1,100 traffic cops to man 211 water-logged locations across city
The Gurugram traffic police will deploy 1,100 personnel at 211 points across the city during monsoon to regulate traffic and tow away vehicles, said officials on Saturday adding that it is the first monsoon where traffic police will extensively make use of CCTV surveillance to deploy personnel at waterlogged spots.
Deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gurugram, Ravinder Singh Tomar said officials will be deputed in batches of 2-4 at some points while there are some points such as Narsinghpur, Khandsa, Sohna Road, and AIT Chowk, which have a high volume of traffic and are prone to waterlogging, that will require 10-12 personnel each.
The 211 locations include key junctions such as Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Signature Towers, IFFCO Chowk, AIT Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Khushboo Chowk, Jharsa Chowk, Atlas Chowk, and Shankar Chowk.
“Duties have been assigned to all the concerned traffic officials... We have surveyed the city to assess the number of officials needed at each point, which has been determined by the traffic volume and severity of waterlogging seen at these locations in the past few years,” said Tomar.
The DCP also said at least 70% of the 211 points are under CCTV surveillance and will be monitored 24x7 from the traffic tower in Sushant Lok 1 and GMDA’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Sector 44 to track waterlogging and traffic congestion when it rains. Most of the CCTV cameras have been installed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in the last one year.
An official statement issued by the GMDA last month stated that over 1,130 CCTV cameras were operational at more than 200 locations in the city.
The traffic police have also constituted two quick response teams (QRTs) for the monsoon season. “One QRT team has 20 police officials, and the other has 12 police...both teams will be equipped with recovery vans for towing broken down vehicles,” said Tomar adding that the QRTs will be dispatched to locations, where maximum waterlogging and traffic-related issues are reported.
The first QRT team will work on a 24x7 shift while the other will function on a 12-hour period between 8 am and 8 pm, he said.
For assistance during the rains, the traffic police have also launched three helpline numbers at the traffic police control room-01242386000, 01242386004, and 01242386005.
-
Class 12 student dies by suicide due to low marks in Pune
PUNE A Class 12 student of a private school, fell to death from a window of her 14th floor flat in a high-rise gated housing society at Amanora township, Hadapsar, officials said on Saturday. The Hadapsar police have registered a case of accidental death. Officials said the footage was seen by police from CCTV cameras installed at building. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday.
-
Rain brings relief from scorching heat in Ludhiana
Rain on Saturday brought city residents relief from the scorching heat and humid weather conditions during the afternoon hours. Waterlogging, however, troubled the commuters in a few parts of the city including Chandigarh road and Haibowal. Humid conditions also made for weather in the evening. The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 35 C, while the minimum temperature stood at 29 C, as per the India Meteorological Department (met centre), Chandigarh.
-
Two Shiv Sena leaders extend support to Shinde camp
Former MLA from ex-corporator Nana Bhangire, Purandar Vijay Shivtare , along withBhangire'ss supporters in Pune met Eknath Shinde at Lohegaon airport on Saturday and extended their support to the chief minister. They later felicitated Shinde at Hadapsar on his way to Pandharpur. Bhangire, a three-time corporator who represented ward number 46 in the Mohammadwadi-Hadapsar area, is the first former corporator from Pune to express support for the Shinde faction.
-
TN bizman, staff abducted from Delhi rescued by Haryana special task force
The special task force of the Haryana police, with the help of Delhi Police's special cell, on Friday night rescued a yarn manufacturer-cum-exporter from Tamil Nadu and his staff, who were lured into coming to Delhi for a multi-crore international yarn deal and then abducted and held captive for ₹50 lakh ransom, from Shyam Nagar in Delhi, said police officials on Saturday.
-
Ludhiana | Soon, Gulmohar, Amaltas, Jacaranda blooms to add burst of colour to skyline
Soon, flowering trees – Gulmohar, Amaltas and Jacaranda – will paint the Ludhiana skyline between Lodhi Club to Phullanwal Chowk – in vibrant shades of red, yellow and mauve. The municipal corporation will plant 465 saplings along the kilometre-long stretch on either side of the road as part of a project to plant 15,000 saplings of flowering trees across the city.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics