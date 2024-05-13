11-yr-old killed, cousin hurt after speeding bus hits them on NH-48

An 11-year-old boy died when a speeding bus hit him near a traffic signal at the Hero Honda Chowk on NH-48 on Saturday morning, police said, adding that he was attempting to cross the busy intersection with his elder cousin. An 11-year-old boy died when a speeding bus hit him near a traffic signal at the Hero Honda Chowk on NH-48 on Saturday morning, police said. (Representational Image)

Investigators said that the accident took place at about 10.30am when Rajan Kumar and his cousin Ankul Kumar, 16, were walking towards a garment shop at Subhash Chowk from their home in Mohammadpur Jharsa in Sector-36.

According to the police, Rajan had received money from his mother to buy new clothes and had asked Ankul to accompany him to the shop.

The boys were standing on the road below the Delhi-Jaipur carriageway when Rajan suddenly began running to the other side and was hit by a speeding bus, police said quoting local shopkeepers.

They said commuters immediately alerted the police control room and arranged for an ambulance to take the boy to the civil hospital in Sector-10A for treatment. However, doctors declared Rajan dead on arrival.

Gurugram police public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar, said the bus belonged to a private operator and was travelling towards Gurugram from Jaipur.

“The driver abandoned the vehicle a few hundred metres away from the spot and fled. The bus was later seized and taken to the Sector-37 police station,” he said, adding the police were trying to trace and arrest the driver.

Based on the complaint of the deceased boy’s father, Arun Kumar, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver of the bus under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-37 police station on Saturday.

Arun Kumar, the boy’s father, said that he still doesn’t know what happened at the spot. “Ankul is in a state of shock. He is yet to share details. I only know that Rajan had left home after getting money from his mother to buy some new clothes and he was very happy,” he said.

“Since, I had left for work, he asked Ankul to accompany him,” the father, who works in a private firm, said.

Meanwhile, the police said that the exact sequence of events will emerge once the footage of CCTV cameras placed on the stretch is checked.