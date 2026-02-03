13-yr-old boy dies after fall from Gurugram’s Sector 69 high-rise

A 13-year-old boy allegedly fell to his death from the terrace of a high-rise in Sector 69 on Sunday evening, police said, adding suicide is suspected. The boy left home without his phone and accessed the society using familiarity. Police say the body was preserved for autopsy, family yet to file complaint. (iStock/Getty Images)

Police said the boy, a class 7 student, lived with his family in a four-storey building in nearby Sector 70A and left his residence without his phone at around 4.23pm on Sunday.

“He entered the Sector 69 society around 4.40pm. His aunt lived in the apartment two years ago, so he managed to enter the society without the guards getting suspicious. He then took the lift to the 15th floor,” a senior police officer said.

Investigators said a guard heard a loud noise and rushed to the spot, he found the boy lying on the floor, bleeding, and immediately alerted the police.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that it doesn’t seem to be a case of foul play yet as CCTV footage of the society showed the boy entering the building as well as the lift alone. “No suicide note was recovered. Police are looking for clues from the boy’s phone to ascertain the reason behind the incident which prima facie seems to be a suicide. Parents are currently shocked,” he said.

The boy’s father works in an information-technology firm in Noida and the family has not filed any complaint so far.

Turan said that in case the boy’s family alleges foul play, then required legal action will be taken accordingly. The body was preserved at the government mortuary and will be handed over to the family after autopsy on Tuesday.