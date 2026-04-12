15 EV charging stations planned in Gurugram within six months

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) have signed an agreement to install 15 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the district under the city’s clean action plan, officials said on Sunday. Plan includes future phases with battery swapping stations; 25 charging slots already installed for 100 e-buses at Sector 48 depot, officials said. (Shutterstock)

The first batch of 15 stations will be installed within six months, a senior MCG official said on condition of anonymity. “These stations will have a capacity utilisation of 28 fast-charging and 12 regular-paced charging slots,” the official said.

In the first phase, 15 stations with a combined capacity of 40 charging points—comprising 28 fast and 12 slow chargers—are planned, though officials said a clearer break-up of chargers per station is being finalised. Each station is expected to host two to three charging points, catering to four-wheelers, three-wheelers and two-wheelers. Officials added that the overall project cost is yet to be disclosed and will be made public soon.

Identified locations include areas near ADR Chowk, Subhash Chander Park, markets in Sectors 9, 10 and 15, and Dundahera Commercial Centre. Under the 10-year agreement (until 2036), CESL will bear capital and operational expenditure, while the MCG will provide land for ₹1 per charging unit.

Earlier plans announced in January set a target of installing 10 EV charging stations and five battery swapping stations between July and September. An MoU was also signed for 20 EV charging and 10 battery-swapping stations. Officials said the next phase—another 10 EV charging and five battery-swapping points—is likely to begin in October and become operational by the end of 2026.

Separately, for 100 yet-to-be procured electric buses, 25 dedicated charging slots have been installed at the under-construction Sector 48 bus depot. Another proposed depot on 7.18 acres in Sector 103 is expected to open this year with 25 charging points for 100 buses. Around 20 EV charging and 15 battery swapping points are also planned for 2026 under the city’s clean air action plan submitted to the Central Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). “The installation works will start once the land allotments are finalised,” another senior MCG official said.

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