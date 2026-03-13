17-yr-old girl jumps on metro track in Dwarka sec 14, injured

A 17 year old girl suffered injuries after she allegedly jumped on the metro track at Dwarka Sector 14 metro station. Police on Friday said the minor was depressed and attempted suicide due to her board exams. Police said the minor had a narrow escape and suffered injuries to her leg. The train did not hit her.

The incident took place at 12.58 pm. Police said the minor had a narrow escape and suffered injuries to her leg. The train did not hit her.

Bharat Reddy, DCP (metro) said “A PCR call was received about an incident in which a girl jumped onto the metro track at Sector-14 metro station. She was found injured and was immediately shifted to the Emergency Ward of Indira Gandhi Hospital, Dwarka for treatment. A police team reached the spot and found that the minor is a school student.”

Police said she suffered injuries to both her knees. “In her statement, she stated that she was under a lot of stress and was depressed due to her board examinations. Due to this stress, she jumped onto the metro tracks. She is conscious and undergoing treatment. However, she has sustained injuries on both knees. Further inquiry is in progress.”

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation posted on social media about the incident. “Service Update…Delay in train services on Blue line due to a passenger on track at Uttam Nagar West metro station. Normal services on all other lines.”

Since February, this is the fourth suicide related call that has been reported by the metro police. OnMarch 6, a 45-year-old woman was severely injured when she jumped onto train tracks at the Rajiv Chowk Metro station. She was saved by passengers as she was about to jump in front of a train. On February 20, a 17-year-old boy died after jumping in front of a train at the Uttam Nagar East Metro station. He was returning home from coaching class when he took the drastic step. On February 23, a 45-year-old man jumped in front of a train at the Uttam Nagar East station and later succumbed to his injuries.