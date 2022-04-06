188 home owners of Chintels Paradiso move Supreme Court seeking aid
At least 188 homeowners of the Chintels Paradiso condominium, where multiple ceilings collapsed on February 10 killing two residents, moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking compensation, rehabilitation, an independent structural audit and action against the developer, contractor and other stakeholders, said a member of the residents’ legal team.
The incident had led to residents protesting and questioning the government and the developer regarding the safety of the entire building complex. Meanwhile, the state government had ordered a structural audit in February and formed a district-level committee to probe the matter. In March, the chief minister also announced that the Central Bureau of Investigation would probe the incident.
However, homeowners said that they were forced to file the petition as there has been little progress. “The CBI probe still remains on paper, the structural audit team is still being finalised, there is no concrete offer of compensation and no action has been taken against the developer. We hope that the apex court will give us justice,” said a petitioner, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Sandeep Barsaiyan, a home owner and a petitioner in the case, said that 188 owners filed the petition through senior advocate Prashant Bhushan on Tuesday. “We have submitted the petition and the homeowners are very hopeful of getting justice,” she said.
RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, who is a member of the district investigation committee probing the incident said that the Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT) Delhi has already submitted a preliminary report, on the basis of which a structural auditing agency and testing experts will be hired. “The investigation of the matter is ongoing but since it is a complex matter involving multiple stakeholders, it is taking time,” he said.
To be sure, the matter regarding compensation and probe into the collapse at the condominium is already pending in the Supreme Court.
On February 28, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the Haryana government, the department of town and country planning, district administrator, Gurugram commissioner of police, besides the developer Chintels India Private Limited, its directors Ashok Solomon, Prashant Solomon and Om Chandra Srivastava, and the builder, Bhayana Builders Private Limited on a petition filed by a Class 11 student, whose mother was killed in the incident.
The court sought responses from the Haryana government, the department of town and country planning, real estate firm Chintels India (the developer) and the state police authorities on the minor boy’s demand for an independent probe into the incident, a structural audit by IIT Delhi of the construction material used by the builder/developer, and punitive damages and compensation from all those involved, including state government officials, for granting occupancy certificate for the towers in the complex, which the plea alleged to be a “death trap”.
Though the court fixed the matter after three weeks, the matter has not yet come up for hearing. While issuing a notice, the bench of justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy had said, “We are issuing a notice to ensure if there is any wrongdoing in the (real estate) industry, it can be taken care of.”
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
-
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
-
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
-
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics