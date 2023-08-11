Gurugram: Ten days after 189 motorcycles were allegedly robbed from a godown in Nalhar on July 31 when communal clashes broke out, police on Thursday said they have recovered 25 of them after conducting raids in a few villages.

Nuh police recover 25 bikes stolen from godown

Police said the mobsters had targeted the spacious godown on Delhi-Alwar Road near Nalhar crossing where 250 motorcycles were stored. As per police, the two-wheelers were recovered from Nuh, Palwal, and Rajasthan.

A case under Section 148 (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon or with anything which, used as a weapon of offence), 149 (unlawful assembly), 395 (dacoity), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 427 (mischief and thereby causes loss) , 454 (lurking house-trespass) and 120B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at City Nuh police station on July 31, said police.

Sanjay Bansal, who owns the godown and has a dealership in two-wheelers alleged that around 4.30pm on July 31, he received a call from his neighbours, who informed him that his godown was attacked and motorcycles stolen.

“An hour after the situation was under control, I along with my staff reached the godown and found that 189 motorcycles were missing. Some of them were also lying damaged,” Bansal said.

Bansal said they conducted searches around the area and found 23 motorcycles abandoned in open fields and their spare parts missing, while the mob had also set fire to a few of them. “I was left with no other choice but to lodge a police complaint,” he said.

Police said with the help of CCTV footage and human intelligence, they recovered 25 motorcycles from Tirwara, Bisru , Punhana and Nuh.

Nuh superintendent of police Narendra Bijarniya said they are scanning footage of the main roads and roads leading to villages to check the route taken by the suspects. “We have also asked our informers to share the details of the suspects who have hidden the bikes in their houses. Raids are currently underway to recover the remaining vehicles,” he said.

Police said on the day of the clashes, mobs had attacked several shops and showrooms across Nuh district and decamped with goods such as mobile phones and electronic gadgets.

