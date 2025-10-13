1.8km metro spur planned from Sector 5 to Gurugram Railway Station

The proposal to construct a 1.8-kilometre metro spur from Sector 5 to Gurugram Railway Station has been finalised and will soon be taken up by the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) for consideration. It will then be sent to the Haryana government and the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval, officials said. Once approved, the spur will be included in the Phase 2 tender of the Gurugram Metro project. Once approved, the spur will be part of Gurugram Metro’s Phase 2 tender, replacing the earlier skywalk connection plan. (HT Archive)

Earlier, metro authorities had planned to connect the Sector 5 metro station to the railway station through a skywalk with escalators, but the state government decided in November last year to add a dedicated spur line instead.

According to a senior government official, a report submitted by the Railway India Technical and Engineering Services (RITES) estimated the spur’s construction cost at ₹450 crore. The extension is expected to increase ridership, as a large number of commuters use the Gurugram Railway Station for intra-city travel.

The GMRL is implementing the Gurugram Metro project, which will connect new and old Gurugram in a loop, with a metro station planned at Sector 5, located about 2 km from the railway station. Following the state government’s decision, RITES was commissioned to conduct a study and prepare the detailed project report (DPR).

As per the survey, the proposed metro station at the railway station will require 1,069 sq metres of land—including 419 sq m of government land, 446 sq m of private land, and 204 sq m of railway land—for station entry and exit points. Additionally, 605 sq m of land will be required at the Sector 5 metro station.

A government official said, “This plan will be submitted to the GMRL board for approval and thereafter sent to the Haryana government and Union Urban Development Ministry for final approval.”

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) is also preparing a DPR for a Bhondsi–Gurugram railway station line. However, with the spur connecting Sector 5 to the railway station, the Bhondsi line will now terminate at Sector 5.

A GMRL official said a meeting on November 9 discussed the proposed extension, adding that an interchange station will likely come up at Sector 5. The first phase of the Gurugram Metro—from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9—is already under construction, while the Phase 2 tender (Sector 9 to Cyber Hub) is being finalised.