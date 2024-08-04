2 buses added on Sec 99 to Huda City Centre Metro station in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Ltd (GMCBL) deployed two buses on route 127, with the facility commencing from Sunday onwards, servicing developing sectors along the Dwarka Expressway. The buses will operate from Sector 99 to Huda City Centre Metro station, now known as Millennium City Metro station, covering 25km in around an hour with eight trips daily. The service aims to benefit residents of Sectors 99, 102, 100, 103, 106, 108, 109, Daultabad, Kherki Majra, and nearby areas. The GMCBL bus on its new route connecting Dwarka Expressway to Millennium City Centre Metro station via the Upper Dwarka Expressway near Gurugram Sector 4/7 chowk on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Residents, especially those in condominiums, welcomed the new service, highlighting its potential to enhance accessibility and improve commuting safety and comfort.

Praveen Kaushal, a resident of Sobha City in Sector 108, shared that residents had been in discussions with authorities for six months to initiate the service. “Around 70,000 families along the Dwarka Expressway rely on personal transport. The bus service will significantly aid commuting. We request more AC buses, e-buses, and services to Delhi,” he said.

Locals have also been advocating for bus connectivity between Gurugram and Delhi via Dwarka Expressway, with a trial run conducted a few months ago. Prakhar Sahai, a Dwarka resident and convener of Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association, emphasised the benefits of such connectivity, including reduced traffic, pollution, and commuter costs. “There’s a need for last-mile connectivity to Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station,” he added.

Workers in condominiums and commercial areas, who previously faced travel difficulties, are also set to benefit from the new service. “There are at least 50 condominiums near this bus route and around 150 people are working in these complexes as support staff, who used to find it very difficult. The bus service will make their lives easier apart from thousands of residents living in sectors along the Dwarka expressway. We also request the authorities to increase the number of buses on this route,” said Sunil Sareen, former president, Imperial Garden RWA in sector 102.

Despite the service’s benefits, the first day saw a muted response due to low awareness. “Today is the first day, so few people knew about the service. The entire route will be covered in an hour and the fare is between only ₹10 and ₹30. We expect popularity to grow as it’s the only direct transport mode in this area,” said Vikas Singh Shekhawat, the bus driver on the route.

A senior GMBCL official said that this bus service will improve the connectivity of this area with the city. “We are going to get new e-buses in October, which will help us expand the network in new areas. We have already surveyed new routes along Dwarka expressway,” he said.