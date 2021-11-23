2 days after Bhondsi jail clash, authorities shift suspects to different barracks

Two days after a clash in Bhondsi jail left three inmates severely injured, officials shifted other inmates involved in the clash to different barracks to avoid confrontation. Jail officials said they were monitoring the activities of rival gangs and will not allow them out of their barracks at the same time to ensure their safety and security.

Harinder Singh, superintendent of Bhondsi jail, said that the suspects have been shifted to a high security cell which is under surveillance and they will not be allowed to come out. “A clash between the two gangs was reported after two years as the inmates have started going to courts for their case hearings and have started fighting, resulting in such incidents,” he said.

Police said the inmates, who belong to rival gangs, are still fighting for supremacy despite their gang leaders either having been murdered or lodged in different jails.

Members of the Kaushal, Ashok Rathi, Sandeep Gadoli, Binder Gujar, Manjeet Mahal, Rajesh Bawana and Amit Dagar gangs have had several tiffs in jail in the past and have attacked each other several times, said police.

Police said these gangs ran extortion rackets, settled land disputes, organised satta games (gambling) and made money through legitimate as well as illegitimate means on a smaller scale, but after the takedown of the Kaushal gang, and murder of Ashok Rathi and Sandeep Gadoli, smaller gangs have been eyeing their space.

Jagbir Singh, station house officer of Bhondsi police station, said that several brawls and feuds have been reported in Bhondsi jail in the past too. “Many gangs have joined hands to increase their powers and hold on to their supremacy. They are trying to increase the number of their members by offering young inmates money and essential goods to join them,” he said.