2 Gurugram doctors held for involvement in theft of 4cr by gangsters

The special task force (STF) of the Haryana Police arrested two Gurugram doctors on Wednesday night for their alleged involvement in the theft of ₹4 crore from the maintenance office of a residential society in Sector 82 on August 4. The police had also arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police’s special cell in connection with the theft on October 9.

The doctors, Sachinder Jain Nawal and GP Singh, were arrested for allegedly providing details of the cash and its location to gangster Vikas Langharpuria, who allegedly hatched a conspiracy and sent eight of his men to execute the theft.

According to police, the theft was committed at the maintenance office of the residential society in Sector 82 on August 4. On August 20, when an employee of the maintenance company went to collect the cash, to deposit it in the bank, he realised that it was missing. After scanning the CCTV footage, the company discovered that the money had been stolen.

Varun Dahiya, inspector of the STF, Gurugram unit, said during investigation, they found out about the alleged role of the doctors as the gangster’s close aide was in touch with them. “Someone from the maintenance company of the society where the theft took place was in touch with GP Singhwho shared the details of the money with a close aide of Langharpuria, who is currently in hiding and operating his gang to carry out thefts, robbery, loot and extortions,” he said.

Dahiya said they are still conducting searches in several areas and have recovered cash and jewellery and a share of the loot that was allegedly given to the doctors. “The doctors revealed crucial information which can help us arrest more people in this case. It is too early to disclose the information but this is one of the biggest heists planned by the gang,” he said.

A case under sections 380 (theft), 381 theft by clerk or servant), 454 (house trespass), 457 (housebreaking) and 120 B (conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the two doctors on Wednesday night, said police.

Police said a case was initially registered at Kherki Daula police station on August 21 on the complaint of the company which is managing the residential project in Sector 84. “We collected money from customers for the services rendered to them and kept them at the office of the project. On August 20, we found that money had been stolen from our office,” said an official of the company, asking not to be named.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. The case was later handed over to the STF. “We have taken the two doctors in police custody for three days and are trying to get more details about the case and their connection with the gangster,” said Dahiya.

In October, ASI Vikash Gulia of Delhi Police’s special cell was arrested in connection with the same theft. The ASI had allegedly been given ₹15 lakh from the loot for helping the gang commit the crime.

Langharpuria and the ASI allegedly hail from the same village in Badli area of Haryana and were childhood friends. The ASI was undergoing a course at the police training centre after his recent promotion when he was picked up by the crime unit of the Gurugram police.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said in all, they have arrested six persons in the case, including the two doctors and the ASI.

Police had earlier arrested three persons identified as Dhare, Amit alias Mite (both from Najafgarh in Delhi), and Abhinav from Uttar Pradesh. They are members of Langharpuria’s gang and were identified through CCTV footage, police said. There are around 30 cases registered against Dhare, 10 against Amit and two registered against Abhinav, police said.

The three allegedly revealed to police that Langharpuria directed them to commit theft and provided them with information about the location of the cash.