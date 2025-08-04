2 Gurugram police personnel on way to Chhattisgarh for raids killed in UP accident

A Hamirpur district police official said that the incident took place near Ghamouri village under Rath police station area between 10pm and 10.15pm on Sunday. The police car was mangled beyond recognition from the impact. (HT sourced photo)

The deceased were identified as sub-inspector Sanjay Kumar Singh and constable Amit Kumar and the injured officials were assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Indrajeet and head constable Rajesh Kumar, police said. Rajesh was driving the vehicle, officials said.

The team was on the way to Chhattisgarh for carrying out raids in connection with a case registered at Shivaji Nagar police station.

Hamirpur police officials the ASI was shifted to a private hospital in Kanpur while the head constable was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hamirpur.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Crime) Mukesh Kumar reached Hamirpur to take stock of the situation.

Kumar told HT that he was monitoring the entire situation and extending necessary help to the injured personnel.

“I am overseeing the entire legal process for its completion as soon as possible to bring the bodies back to Gurugram after autopsies,” he said.

Four personnel were posted in Gurugram sector-40 crime branch unit and were working on a case for which they were travelling to Chhattisgarh when the accident took place.

Meanwhile, Hamirpur police officials said that the accident took place on the middle of the expressway and there is suspicion that the head constable was probably trying to avoid a stray animal.

“The trolley was loaded with iron angles used in construction works. The police car was mangled beyond recognition from the impact,” an official said.

They said the tractor and the loaded trolley were seized from the spot along with the wrecked car.

However, the unidentified driver had fled from the spot. A first information report (FIR) was yet to be registered in the case, police officials said.