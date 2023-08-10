2 men wanted for Nuh violence arrested after brief gunfight in Tauru: Police

GURUGRAM: Two men wanted for their alleged involvement in the communal clashes in Nuh district on July 31 were arrested early on Thursday after a brief encounter with a 10-member police team.

Haryana police personnel deployed at Sohna-Nuh road near Rojka Meo wake of communal violence in Gurugram on Wednesday (HT File Photo/Parveen Kumar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two suspects were identified as Munfeed Khan and Saikul Khan of Gawarka village in Tauru.

Also Read: 1,208 structures razed by Haryana govt after Nuh violence, mostly of 1 community

Police said the two tried to evade the police at the Silhko hillocks and fired at the police team. One of them sustained a bullet injury in the leg when the police retaliated. Police added that a one country-made gun, a pistol and a motorbike were seized from their possession.

Police said they received a tip that two suspects wanted in the communal clash were coming to Tauru from Rajasthan where had been hiding for the last week.

“A team led by Sandeep Mor, in-charge Tauru crime investigation agency (CIA) set up check post and barricaded the route. Two men on a motorbike tried to return after seeing police deployment. They opened firing on the police team and in retaliation, they fired gunshots and one hit in the leg of one suspect,” Nuh superintendent of police Narender Bijarniya said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Properties demolished in Nuh were legal, say local residents

Six people died and 88 were injured after an attack on a religious procession last Monday triggered communal clashes in Nuh, which quickly spread to Gurugram and other neighbouring cities. Police said 57 cases have been registered in connection with the violence and 188 people have been arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON