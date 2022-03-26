2 more suspects arrested for killing duo in Pataudi, police say further probe on

Gurugram: The police have arrested two more people, including the alleged main conspirator, for their involvement in the killing of two brothers in Khor village in Gurugram’s Pataudi on February 25, said the officials on Saturday.

The arrested suspects were identified as Ajay alias Jaildar (conspirator) and his associate Karambir Singh — residents of Khor and Jhajjar’s Gangdara village, respectively, said the police.

Ajay was arrested from near Iffco Chowk in Sector 29 on March 22, and Karambir from the Dwarka Expressway near Dhanwapur on March 13, according to the police.

Paramjeet Thakran, 42, who was a former councillor, and his elder brother Sujeet Thakran, 50, were shot dead by more than a dozen of suspects at around 9.15am in Khor on February 25.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said that Paramjeet was a witness in another double murder case, which had taken place in Khor in a few years ago.

Sangwan said, “Ajay was sentenced to life imprisonment for his involvement in the case, but had come out of jail after the high court granted him bail in 2020.” Ajay wanted to establish his supremacy in the liquor business, in which the two brothers had a strong dominance.

“This war of supremacy and grudges for deposing in case against him led to a situation, and Ajay hatched the conspiracy to kill both the brothers,” Sangwan said, adding that the police are investigating all the angles in the case.

Karambir had arranged weapons and vehicles for the suspects in killing the duo, Sangwan said, adding the Gurugram police has arrested three people till date, which includes the duo and one Akshay who was arrested on February 27.

Sangwan also said that two sharpshooters involved in the murder case, who were arrested by the Delhi police from Dwarka on March 10, would also be taken on police remand after they are being moved to Gurugram.