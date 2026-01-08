Edit Profile
    20 of 35 Grap-sealed construction projects this winter were in Gurugram

    HSPCB estimates show proposed penalties of up to 2.8 crore, with flying squads and CAQM teams carrying out round-the-clock inspections.

    Published on: Jan 08, 2026 7:14 AM IST
    By Abhishek Bhatia
    Around 20 of the 35 construction projects sealed during the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) this winter were in Gurugram, while the remaining 15 were in Manesar, a senior official of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board said. The tally rose to 35 after two more projects were sealed in Sectors 103 and 113 in the last week of December for unauthorised construction and violation of pollution control norms.

    (Representative image) Officials said excavation, slab casting and marble work continued at several sites despite Grap-III curbs and poor dust suppression measures. (HT)
    (Representative image) Officials said excavation, slab casting and marble work continued at several sites despite Grap-III curbs and poor dust suppression measures. (HT)

    The latest action was taken in the last week of December, when HSPCB’s flying squad sealed two construction projects in Sectors 103 and 113 for violating pollution control norms and imposed an environmental compensation of 10 lakh on each project, officials said.

    A senior HSPCB official said that of the 35 projects sealed during the Grap period this winter season, which began on October 14, 2025, around 20 were in Gurugram, while the remaining 15 were in Manesar.

    “The latest projects penalised for flouting the Grap-III norms had excavation and marble-setting work ongoing, along with slab casting and retrofitting,” the official said, adding that dust suppression measures were not being strictly followed at the sites.

    According to HSPCB estimates, an environmental compensation amounting to 1.5 crore was earlier proposed against nine realtors in the district for Grap violations. Separately, the HSPCB south zone office prepared estimates of 1.3 crore, taking the total proposed penalty amount to 2.8 crore.

    “The board’s head office in Panchkula will decide the final penalties. We have prepared estimates,” said Siddhartha Bhargav, regional officer of the HSPCB south zone office in Gurugram.

    Officials said multiple regional teams were deployed for round-the-clock inspections during the Grap period. “Violations were also detected by two HSPCB flying squads deputed from the head office. The Commission for Air Quality Management also carried out frequent inspections of unauthorised construction during the Grap,” a senior HSPCB official said.

    HSPCB officials said several environmental compensation estimates are currently under review before final penalties are imposed on realtors found violating pollution control norms.

