22-year-old man arrested for raping minor in Faridabad

A 22-year man was arrested on Monday night for allegedly raping a minor girl by taking her to a secluded place at Sector 21 in Faridabad, police said on Tuesday. Police said the suspect was produced before a Faridabad court and was taken on one-day police remand for interrogation on Tuesday.

Police said the 17-year-old is a student of a private school in Tigaon.

Investigators said that the minor had left her home in Tigaon, after she was scolded by her father. She was on her way to her aunt’s house located in a different locality in the same area.

Inspector Rajbir Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Tigaon police station, said that the suspect, who knew the girl, offered her lift to her aunt’s house and she accepted it.

“Instead of taking her to her aunt’s house, the suspect took her to the hilly area of Sector 21 and raped her. He had also assaulted her. When she didn’t reach the aunt’s house, the parents started looking for her and filed a missing complaint to the police,” he said.

Investigators said that after several hours of search, she was located on the hills near Sector 21. They said villagers had alerted police about a minor girl lying in an injured condition.

As per police, she was rushed to Badshah Khan civil hospital for treatment and an FIR was registered against the suspect on her complaint under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act at Tigaon police station.

