IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 24x7 vaccination drive against Covid-19 gets muted response in Gurugram
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

24x7 vaccination drive against Covid-19 gets muted response in Gurugram

The round-the-clock Covid-19 vaccination drive that started on Monday in six hospitals in the city has witnessed a muted response
READ FULL STORY
By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:06 PM IST

The round-the-clock Covid-19 vaccination drive that started on Monday in six hospitals in the city has witnessed a muted response. Only 24 people got vaccinated on Monday night, health department officials said, adding that they could rethink about the decision.

However, the officials said that they will keep working on it for at least one week before taking a final call. The department has designated one government and five private hospitals for night vaccination.

According to the officials, only three people got vaccinated at the designated private hospitals while remaining 21 beneficiaries got vaccinated at the government hospital in sector 10. The five private hospitals designated for night vaccination are Artemis, Max Hospital, Medanta, Paras Hospital and Fortis, they said.

Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said that the purpose of the round-the-clock vaccination drive is to ensure that maximum people can take advantage of extended time, but the response on the first day was below expectation. “We will try and reach out to the public in the next one week and also ask the private hospitals to focus on outreach. If the results are not favourable, then we will have to rethink this strategy as large resources are deployed on the night shift,” he said.

Yadav, however, expressed satisfaction over the mega vaccination drive, which was held on Monday as the health department managed to vaccinate over 12,000 people in the city. “All stakeholders, including the private sector, will be motivated to expand the outreach in coming days and cover maximum beneficiaries,” he said.

A senior doctor at a private hospital said that more time should be given to the round-the-clock initiative as slowly people will come forward and take advantage of this facility. “The 24x7 drive will help those people who are not able to access it during the day. The beneficiaries can also avoid the day crowd. We want to request people to avail this unique opportunity to boost their immunity against this contagious virus and help break the chain of infection,” he said, wishing anonymity.

Meanwhile, the additional chief secretary (health), Rajeev Arora, said that given the response to the vaccination outreach, which led to the inoculation of about 150,000 beneficiaries on Monday across the state, the department has decided to observe every Monday as ‘mega vaccination day’.

“The department has ensured that the vaccination centres are in close proximity to people’s residences even in the rural areas, and for which the number of vaccination centres has also been enhanced,” said Arora.

As per details shared by the health department, on Tuesday, 3,452 beneficiaries over 60 years and 1,052 between the age of 45 and 59 years with comorbidity were vaccinated, besides 504 health-care workers and 933 front-line workers were also vaccinated in 89 sessions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram among 30 most polluted cities in world despite improvements

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The Millennium City was among the 30 most polluted cities in the world in 2020, according to a report by a Swiss group that ranked cities based on their air quality measured in terms of the levels of ultrafine particulate matter (PM 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Man ends life due to financial crisis

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Facing a financial crisis, a man allegedly ended his life after consuming poison
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three booked for assaulting acquaintance, sharing video on social media

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Three persons were booked after a video showing them brutally assaulting a 24-year-old man by holding him hostage was shared on social media
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

24x7 vaccination drive against Covid-19 gets muted response in Gurugram

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The round-the-clock Covid-19 vaccination drive that started on Monday in six hospitals in the city has witnessed a muted response
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Regularising banquet halls on MCG’s agenda

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is likely to take up the matter of regularising banquet halls in the city in its next House meeting, scheduled for Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Schools to train bus staff before next academic session

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The regional transport authority has asked the district elementary education officer to direct schools to hold behavioural training sessions for drivers and conductors of their school buses before the next academic session
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gangster’s properties to be auctioned on Wednesday

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The police will auction two properties of a proclaimed offender and wanted man, Sube Singh, on Wednesday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP seeks information on infra requirement for illegal colonies within a week

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday asked residents and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) of unauthorised colonies to share information about deficient services and infrastructure within the next seven days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers to protest fuel price rise

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur-Jaisinghpur Khera at the Haryana-Rajasthan border said that they’d protest the rise in fuel prices on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Ahata manager, owner attacked by group of five men in Sector 74

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:30 PM IST
A 33-year-old manager of an ahata — an authorised open space for liquor consumption — in Sector 74 on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway was severely injured while its owner sustained minor injuries, after a group of five men assaulted and robbed them of 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Video of Dwarka Expressway mishap resurfaces on Twitter, causes panic

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A video of an incident that shows four workers having a narrow escape at the Dwarka Expressway worksite, when a girder they were installing fell as the cable from the launcher snapped, went viral on Twitter on Sunday, raising safety concerns among residents
READ FULL STORY
Close
The incident was captured by CCTV cameras and footage circulated widely on social media. (File photo)
The incident was captured by CCTV cameras and footage circulated widely on social media. (File photo)
gurugram news

‘Everything was destroyed in seconds’, lightning attack survivor recalls incident

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Shiv Dutt was among the four men who were injured when lightning struck a tree under which they were taking shelter from the rain in Gurugram’s Sector 82 on Friday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Residential apartment catches fire in Pataudi; four rescued

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A fire broke out in the basement of a two-storey residential apartment in Shakti Nagar near Pataudi Chowk on early Sunday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Speeding dumper mows down 40-year-old driver near Rajiv Chowk

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A 40-year-old man was killed and his nephew injured when a speeding dumper hit the motorbike they were riding near Rajiv Chowk on Saturday, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Large-scale awareness drive for increased vaccination

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Haryana health department will hold a large-scale awareness drive on Monday to ensure increased reach of the Covid-19 vaccine, said senior state officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP