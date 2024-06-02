25-yr-old critically hurt after car hits him on GCR

Gurugram: A 25-year-old man was critically hurt and also lost a leg after being hit by a car while he was trying to cross the Golf Course Road (GCR), police said on Sunday. “A car hit the victim as he reached the middle of the road. He was flung in the air and fell several feet away,” said police. ((Representational Image))

Investigators identified the injured person as Surender Meena, a native of Virat Nagar in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He worked in a restaurant on the GCR and lived in Sector-52, Wazirabad.

The incident took place at about 12.30am on May 28, when Meena left the restaurant to return home. He was walking towards AIT Chowk from Genpact Chowk.

Inspector Rajender Singh, station house officer of the Sector-53 police station, said that after Meena reached the road below the Sector-53 rapid metro station, he began crossing the road though it didn’t have any facility for pedestrian crossing.

“A car hit Meena as he reached the middle of the road. He was flung in the air and fell several feet away. He sustained severe injuries,” Singh said.

The police officer said that the private security guards from nearby offices and societies took him to a private hospital in Sector-43 from where he was shifted to the Civil Hospital in Sector-10.

Investigators said that the doctors at the Civil Hospital referred him to a better facility as his condition was critical after which family members took him to Jaipur where doctors of a private hospital amputated his right leg.

Hansraj Meena, 17, the injured man’s younger brother, said the amputation surgery took place on Saturday.

“Doctors said that his bones were shattered and nerves were damaged causing gangrene and so they had to amputate it to save his life. His right hand was also badly fractured at two places. A separate surgery will be carried out in an attempt to fix it on Tuesday,” he said.

“He was the only earning member in our family of four that includes our mother and three brothers. He had shifted to Gurugram a year ago to support us and our studies. He lost his job too. Close relatives have lent us money for treatment,” he said.

According to the police, footage from the CCTV cameras is being scanned to trace the car involved in the hit-and-run case.

Based on the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under Sections 279 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-53 police station on Saturday.