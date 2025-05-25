3 killed in speeding accidents across Gurugram in 2 days

Three people were killed in separate road accidents involving speeding vehicles in Gurugram between May 17 and May 18, police said on Saturday. Two of the accidents took place on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway—near Panchgaon Chowk and Sidhrawali—while one took place on Sohna Road. The separate FIRs have been registered under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sohna City and Bilaspur police stations. (Representational image)

In the first incident, Roop Chand, 71, died on the spot, while his wife, Sumitra, 68, was injured after a speeding vehicle hit their motorcycle near GD Goenka School in Sohna around 1.30pm on Friday, police said. The couple was returning to Hajipur village from Gurugram. “The woman was rushed to Sohna sub-divisional hospital and then shifted to Sector-10A civil hospital,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer, Gurugram police. CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the vehicle.

In the second incident, Kanhaiya Singh, 45, a factory worker, died after being hit by a truck near Panchgaon Chowk around 8.30pm on Wednesday, according to police. Singh succumbed to injuries during treatment at a private hospital in Sector 44 on Friday, they added. “The truck veered off suddenly, causing the accident,” said the PRO, adding that the truck’s registration number has been traced and the driver will be arrested.

In the third incident, Kailash Prakash, 35, was fatally injured after a car hit him near Sidhrawali on May 18. He died during treatment at PGIMS Rohtak on Friday. He was returning to Bilaspur after work at a tyre factory, said officers aware of the incident. Police have traced the owner of the car, bearing Gurugram registration number, and efforts are on to arrest the driver.

