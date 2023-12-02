close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Gurugram News / 3 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in Gurugram

3 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in Gurugram

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 03, 2023 05:38 AM IST

Three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested with two pistols, four cartridges, and two magazines. They have been charged under the Arms Act.

Three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested on Friday and two countrymade pistols, four cartridges and two magazines were recovered from their possession, police officials aware of the matter said on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that two suspects were arrested from Shivaji Nagar area, while the third from Sector-37. “Three separate cases have been lodged against the three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang under the Arms Act,” he said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“A crime team led by Anand Kumar, inspector of Sector-39, arrested one suspect while he was standing on the side of the highway between Hero Honda Chowk and Rajiv Chowk. He was identified as Sandeep alias Sumit, a resident of Bhandor village of Rewari. Four cartridges and two magazines were recovered from his possession. He has been arrested several times before for different crimes, including illegal possession of weapons, robbery, assault, kidnapping and dacoity cases,” said Dahiya.

Police said the second suspect was arrested from Rajnagar area and was identified as Bhavani Singh alias Roni, a resident of Rahadawas village in Mahendragarh. A countrymade pistol was recovered from his possession. He has also been behind bars several times in the past for kidnapping, attempted murder, illegal possession of arms and assault.

The crime branch team arrested the third accused from near Beriwala Bagh and identified him as Rahul, a resident of Kothal Khurd village of Mahendragarh.

“These suspects were close to Vikas alias Vicky who was carrying a reward of 1 lakh and was arrested four days ago. Based on the information received during his interrogation, the three suspects were arrested and we are questioning them,” said Dahiya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out