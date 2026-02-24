31-year-old man killed as speeding taxi hits motorcycle on Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar road

A 31-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a speeding taxi on the Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar road, police said on Monday. Police have obtained the registration number of the cab, registered with the Gurugram Regional Transport Authority.

The deceased was identified as Govind Kumar, a resident of Yakubpur in Jhajjar.

Police said Kumar was returning home from Farrukhnagar on a motorcycle when, at 1.50pm on Sunday, a cab en route to Farrukhnagar suddenly took a sharp U-turn in the middle of the road and hit the motorcycle. The impact was so severe that Kumar flew and fell several feet away.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the cab driver fled towards Jhajjar without slowing down or stopping.

“Commuters alerted the police control room and had rushed him to the community health centre in Farrukhnagar, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” he said.

Police have obtained the registration number of the cab, registered with the Gurugram Regional Transport Authority. “A commuter had noted it down and provided it to his family members and the police. We will track its driver and arrest him soon,” he said.

On complaint of the deceased’s brother, Neeraj Kumar, an FIR was registered against the unidentified cab driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Farrukhnagar police station. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.