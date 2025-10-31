38-year-old man bludgeoned to death in IMT Manesar, one arrested

A 38-year-old man, whose body was found on the roadside at a secluded place at Sector 7 in IMT Manesar was bludgeoned to death for asking the identity and whereabouts of a man whom he spotted on the secluded stretch, said police on Thursday. The accused, Ajay Kumar alias Bhuvani, 34, under police custody (HT Photo)

Police said the murder took place on the night of October 21. The body was recovered the next morning. After two days, a family reached the government mortuary and identified the body as of their son Gaurav Singh, 38, from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. He worked in a transport firm as an accountant in IMT Manesar. He had gone out to have dinner when his murder took place.

Police identified the suspect as Ajay Kumar alias Bhuvani, 34, originally from Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh and arrested him near Kankrola in IMT Manesar on Wednesday night.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that Kumar was a daily-wage worker who was crossing through the secluded stretch of the road where Singh was sitting on a pavement.

“The spot was near the transport firm where the deceased worked. Spotting a lone person, he grew suspicious and asked Kumar about his identity and where he was coming from,” he said.

Turan said that it resulted in a heated altercation between both sides after which Kumar assaulted Singh with an iron rod which he was carrying along.

“He hit Singh multiple times in the head which resulted in his death. Afterwards, he took out the deceased’s mobile phone and wallet containing cash from his pocket and fled,” he said.

Investigators said that the deceased’s phone was recovered from the suspect but the wallet and the murder weapon were yet to be found.

On the complaint of Singh’s father, a murder case was registered against unidentified suspects at IMT Manesar police station on Friday.