4 including 3 young techies returning from trip to Udaipur die in car crash

GURUGRAM: Three young techies who hired a cab to go to Udaipur for an outing over the weekend died on their way back after a speeding truck lost control, jumped over the road divider on the Jaipur-Delhi highway and landed on their vehicle on Tuesday. Their two friends who were also in the vehicle survived; one of them with multiple injuries, police said.

The cab driver, Deepak Singh, 35, from Noida, died in the crash.

The five friends, all of them in their early 20s, worked in two multinational IT firms in Noida and went to Udaipur for a quick vacation.

Police identified the dead as Muskaan Tewari, 22, a resident of Bada Bazar in Kolkata, Kumara Pujit, 23, of Bengaluru and Adarsh Kumar, 23, of Meerut.

Muskaan completed her engineering from Vellore Institute of Technology while Adarsh Kumar was an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar.

The accident took place near Sidhwarali, about 40km from the Delhi-Gurugram border, when the truck carrying maize on the other side of the highway lost control, flipped and crashed their multi-utility vehicle.

Ajay Malik, station house officer (SHO) of Bilaspur police station, said a team has been sent to Jaipur to arrest the truck driver who ran away from the spot.

Malik said a young woman, Priyanka survived the crash with a fracture in her left leg and was admitted to a private hospital. “She could be pulled out of the mangled vehicle after two cranes and two heavy earth moving machines pulled up the roof to create space to rescue her,” he said.

“The fifth friend, Jasnaur was on the seat next to the driver and escaped with minor injures but is in a state of shock,” he said.

Family members of Adarsh and Muskaan said they left for Udaipur on August 13 for a trip as it was a long weekend and were scheduled to return on Tuesday morning.