4 including 3 young techies returning from trip to Udaipur die in car crash
GURUGRAM: Three young techies who hired a cab to go to Udaipur for an outing over the weekend died on their way back after a speeding truck lost control, jumped over the road divider on the Jaipur-Delhi highway and landed on their vehicle on Tuesday. Their two friends who were also in the vehicle survived; one of them with multiple injuries, police said.
The cab driver, Deepak Singh, 35, from Noida, died in the crash.
The five friends, all of them in their early 20s, worked in two multinational IT firms in Noida and went to Udaipur for a quick vacation.
Police identified the dead as Muskaan Tewari, 22, a resident of Bada Bazar in Kolkata, Kumara Pujit, 23, of Bengaluru and Adarsh Kumar, 23, of Meerut.
Muskaan completed her engineering from Vellore Institute of Technology while Adarsh Kumar was an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar.
The accident took place near Sidhwarali, about 40km from the Delhi-Gurugram border, when the truck carrying maize on the other side of the highway lost control, flipped and crashed their multi-utility vehicle.
Ajay Malik, station house officer (SHO) of Bilaspur police station, said a team has been sent to Jaipur to arrest the truck driver who ran away from the spot.
Malik said a young woman, Priyanka survived the crash with a fracture in her left leg and was admitted to a private hospital. “She could be pulled out of the mangled vehicle after two cranes and two heavy earth moving machines pulled up the roof to create space to rescue her,” he said.
“The fifth friend, Jasnaur was on the seat next to the driver and escaped with minor injures but is in a state of shock,” he said.
Family members of Adarsh and Muskaan said they left for Udaipur on August 13 for a trip as it was a long weekend and were scheduled to return on Tuesday morning.
Depression over east Rajasthan behind strong winds in Delhi NCR: IMD
Parts of Delhi and Haryana have been experiencing strong winds, along with light rain in some areas, on Tuesday because of a depression over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh. According to the India Meteorological Department, strong winds of 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph will prevail over east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi today.
Shivamogga: Home minister meets top cops after Tipu-Savarkar poster violence
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra held a meeting with the additional director general of police (law and order), Alok Kumar, and other senior police officials in Shivamogga a day after clashes broke out between two communities in the town over putting up banners of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 18th Century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.
PM Modi lauds spl I-day song from Karnataka featuring stars from varied fields
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a special song 'Vandemataram' featuring Kannada stars and several popular faces from Karnataka and was all praises for the effort put in by the individuals. Sharing the song on Twitter, Modi wrote, “Excellent effort by leading achievers from Karnataka who have excelled in different fields. (Sic)”Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai thanked the PM for sharing the video and recognising the leading achievers from the state.
Heavy rainfall inundates several parts of MP; schools shut in six districts
District collectors of Bhopal, Rajgarh, Sehore, Raisen, Narmadapuram and Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday declared holiday for schools in the wake of torrential rainfall, with Bhopal receiving 5 inches of rain in the past 24 hours Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania declared a holiday on Tuesday due to excessive rainfall. The state capital of Bhopal has received more than 45 inches of rain since June 1.
Shrikant Tyagi case: Court grants bail to six supporters
Six supporters of Shrikant Tyagi, the self-proclaimed Bharatiya Janata Party worker who was caught on camera assaulting and abusing a woman neighbour in Noida on August 5, were granted bail on Tuesday days after they were arrested last week for trespass and criminal intimidation. Tyagi was arrested on August 9 from Meerut. On August 7, the six stormed the Grand Omaxe Society in Noida's Sector 93B and sought the address of Tyagi's neighbour.
