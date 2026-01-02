₹40 lakh bribe: Chargesheet names serving SDM in illegal mining road case

A 129-page charge sheet has laid out allegations of a ₹40 lakh bribe demand by a serving sub-divisional magistrate to allow using an illegal road facilitating large-scale mining operations, officials aware of the investigation said. Police said the road was constructed and upgraded without statutory permissions. (Representative image/HT)

The charge sheet documents the alleged demand across multiple sections, and relies on statements from witnesses to describe how the road was allegedly protected from enforcement despite repeated complaints.

Investigators listed 112 prosecution witnesses, including villagers, contractors, transporters, middlemen, government officials and enforcement staff. The illegal road connecting Basai Meo to Chhapra village in Rajasthan’s Deegh district and Basai Meo to Nagal village, was crucial for the movement of heavy vehicles, allowing operators to bypass formal checkpoints, inspections and environmental scrutiny.

“The investigation has revealed that the accused persons, in connivance with public servants, facilitated the creation and continued operation of an illegal access route for mining activities, and that monetary gratification was demanded and agreed to be paid in consideration of extending official protection and avoiding legal action,” the chargesheet states.

Officials said portions of the charge sheet specifically refer to witness statements alleging that a demand of ₹40 lakh was made to ensure that no coercive action was taken against the illegal road and mining. It elaborates on the alleged role of intermediaries who, investigators say, acted as conduits between mining operators and officials.

“On June 25, 2025, the suspect was produced before the court and a two-day police custody remand was obtained. Investigation was conducted as per due procedure. The accused, Jan Mohammad, recorded a revised confessional statement admitting that while serving as an assistant consolidation officer in district Nuh, he was in custody of official records related to the consolidation process of village Basai Meo,” chargesheet states.

Police said the road was constructed and upgraded without statutory permissions, cutting through land where mining activity was either restricted or unauthorised. Inspections were delayed and complaints were routinely closed, it added.

Investigators argued that the real beneficiaries were private mining operators, who allegedly funded its construction and maintenance. The charge sheet claims that the administrative protection ensured uninterrupted extraction and transportation of material, resulting in significant financial gains.

Villagers described environmental degradation, damage to agricultural land, dust pollution, and safety risks due to the movement of heavy vehicles. The investigation relies on satellite imagery, photographs, site inspection reports and official file records to demonstrate that the road was operational even after objections were formally recorded.

The charge sheet also flags alleged systemic failures within the local administration, stating that enforcement mechanisms under mining, forest, revenue and environmental laws were not triggered despite clear evidence. Police have cited internal correspondence and movement of files to support claims of deliberate inaction.

Multiple sections of law have been invoked and offences have been registered under Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, Section 15(1) of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, Section 19 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900, and Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The case will now move to trial, where the prosecution is expected to examine its 112 witnesses and present technical and documentary evidence.