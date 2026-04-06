40-year man killed in hit-and-run on Golf Course Road, FIR lodged

A 40-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle on Golf Course Road near Sector 42 on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. Victim thrown off motorcycle after impact; police book unknown driver under BNS, probe underway to trace vehicle. (Getty Images)

The deceased, Pratap Singh, a resident of Bajghera village, worked as a driver in a residential society in Sector 42. Police said the incident took place around 9pm near the Camellias on Golf Course Road, when an unidentified vehicle coming from the Sector 42/27 side hit Singh’s motorcycle from behind. The impact threw him onto the road, and the driver allegedly fled the scene, officers said.

Police were alerted around 9.05pm and found the damaged motorcycle at the spot. Singh had already been shifted to a private hospital in Gurugram, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to his brother, Hansraj, Singh had left his workplace at Magnolia Apartments around 8:35pm on April 4 and was on his way home when the accident occurred. He received a call from an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) at 9:15pm informing him about the incident.

The body was later shifted to the civil hospital in Sector 14 for post-mortem. Family members were informed and a complaint was registered on Sunday.

Based on Hansraj’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 281 (rash/negligent driving) and 106 (causing death due to negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sushant Lok police station.

“No eyewitnesses were found at the spot. Efforts are underway to identify the offending vehicle and its driver,” said public relations officer of Gurugram Police, Sandeep Turan.