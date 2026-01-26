48-yr-old man dies fixing balcony nets in Rewari society

A 48-year-old man died after he allegedly fell from the fifth floor of a residential building in M2K society in Dharuhera in Rewari late Saturday night, police said, adding that it seems from preliminary probe that the incident was accidental, however, further probe is on to ascertain what lead to his death. Officials said the victim suffered grievous head injuries and died on the spot due to heavy blood loss. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place around 12am when the man was attempting to fix nets installed on the balcony of his apartment, officials privy to the matter said.

A senior official at Dharuhera’s Sector 6 police station, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, said the victim accidentally slipped from the balcony and died on the spot. “The man died due to sustaining grievous injuries, including one on his head, resulting in heavy blood loss. The security staff of the society initially alerted the police and an emergency response vehicle (ERV) was immediately dispatched to the spot,” the senior official said, requesting anonymity.

According to investigators, the man is survived by his parents, wife and two daughters. “It seems to be a case of accidental death as per initial findings. The man’s body was taken to a nearby local mortuary for a post-mortem under Section 194 (procedure to probe unnatural deaths) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The body was later handed over to his family on Sunday,” the senior official added, noting that further action would be decided based on the autopsy findings.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the exact sequence of events leading to the fall will be determined after examining post-mortem results and other evidence.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was working as a quality control manager at a private firm in Tapukara. Police identified the man asa resident of Haryana’s Bhiwani.

“Based on his father’s statement, no foul play is suspected in the man’s death at the moment, however, investigations are underway to ascertain the exact cause of his death,” the senior official said.