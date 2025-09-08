5 armed suspects held in Udyog Vihar, says Gurugram Police

At least five armed suspects allegedly planning to rob commuters were arrested in Udyog Vihar on Sunday morning, police said. Police recovered a country-made pistol, a switchblade, an iron rod, a chisel and a torch.

The accused were identified as Ram Babu, Laadu alias Bhola, and Shiva Chouhan, all residents of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and Akshay and Rahul, both from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. All the suspects are aged between 25 years and 35 years.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, a switchblade, an iron rod, a chisel and a torch from their possession. A raid was carried out at the suspects’ hideout but the police did not disclose the location.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the Sector 43 crime branch team led by in-charge Narender acted on a tip-off about suspicious movement in Udyog Vihar. “The team soon nabbed the suspects after pinpointing their movement. After their interrogation, it came to light that they were all set to rob commuters in the Udyog Vihar area,” he said.

“It also came to light that all of them have criminal antecedents of committing similar crimes and have cases registered against them,” Kumar added.

Police said Hasan has a theft case in Gurugram and an animal cruelty case in Madhya Pradesh; Rahul and Akshay face two theft cases each in Gurugram, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra; Laadu has one case under the Arms Act in Jhajjar; and Chouhan has two theft cases and one under the Excise Act in Madhya Pradesh.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Udyog Vihar police station.