Covid-19: 50 random samples to be tested daily by hospitals, says Gurugram admin

Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in the region, the deputy commissioner chaired a district task force meeting on Wednesday and directed officials to increase testing and vaccination for all age groups in Gurugram. The deputy commissioner has also asked departments concerned to prepare a list of eligible children in the 5-12 age group, so that they can be administered anti-Covid vaccines as soon as the state government gives instructions.

According to the health bulletin, Gurugram on Wednesday reported 421 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 432 recoveries. The district now has 1,358 active cases, of which 11 patients are hospitalised and the rest are in home isolation. The district has a positivity rate of 10.55% and has conducted 3,989 tests in the past 24 hours.

To increase surveillance in the district and keep tabs on the positivity rate, officials said that hospitals have been asked to test 50 random samples daily. All private hospitals have also been asked to set up Covid-19 wards and arrange for Covid-19 treatment at their hospitals. The deputy commissioner also directed private hospitals to take samples of patients coming to the emergency ward and staff working at the hospitals at regular intervals.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said, “We have asked private hospitals to test patients coming to their hospitals with influenza-like symptoms. All government health centres and private hospitals have been asked to test 50 random samples daily, as this will help us understand the true Covid-19 situation in the district. At present, the positivity rate is high because contacts of positive cases are being tested, and are also testing positive in turn. Private hospitals have also been asked to set up Covid-19 testing camps in residential areas.”

Officials also said that 83 hospitals in the district are listed as Covid-19 vaccination centres, but only 22-25 are currently administering vaccines.

“Hospitals that have not conducted vaccination camps in the district from January 1 will be delisted from the government portal. Private hospitals have been asked to set up vaccination camps in residential areas to increase the number of precautionary or booster doses. We have also started preparing to vaccinate children in the 5-12 age group and the education department has been asked to submit a list of eligible children,” added the chief medical officer.

He also said that the Har Ghar Dastak Abhiyan (door-to-door campaign) was restarted in the district on April 19 and so far, around 12,000 people in 70,000 houses have been vaccinated through the campaign.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said, “Due to a spike in Covid-19 cases, wearing of masks has been made mandatory once again. The police department must take strict action against the people who violate the rules in public places by fining them. Those travelling in cars by themselves will be exempt from the rule. We will also try to vaccinate maximum children in the district before the summer break.”

The deputy commissioner also appealed to the residents to get their booster doses on time.