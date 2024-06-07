 5-yr-old girl dies in Ggm wall collapse - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

5-yr-old girl dies in Ggm wall collapse

ByDebashish Karmakar
Jun 07, 2024 06:20 AM IST

Police said that around 5.30pm on Wednesday, a 40-foot periphery wall collapsed inwards, trapping five people under the rubble

Gurugram

A contractor had piled soil up against the wall, said police. (HT Photo)
A contractor had piled soil up against the wall, said police. (HT Photo)

A five-year-old girl died after a brick wall at an open plot in Gurugram Sector 83 collapsed, police officers said on Thursday, adding that four other people were injured in the incident.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Police identified the deceased as Rizwana Ali, originally from North Dinajpur, West Bengal. They said she was living in Gurugram with her father Mustafa Ali, 23, who is a daily wager at a construction site. According to police, around 150 workers at the construction site live at the open plot.

Police said that around 5.30pm on Wednesday, a 40-foot periphery wall collapsed inwards, trapping five people under the rubble.

Investigators said other residents in the compound pulled the five out and sent them to a nearby private hospital for treatment. They said the girl died during the course of treatment late on Wednesday night, while the condition of the other four — Ratur Rehman, 40, Bappi (single name), 45, Phulan Devi, 37, and Ramanuj Mahto, 50 — is stable.

A senior officer said that a contractor had piled soil up against the wall. “The mound weakened the wall, which finally collapsed on Wednesday,” he said.

Surender Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Manesar), said that they are waiting for the girl’s father to submit a written complaint. “As soon as we receive any complaint, an FIR will be registered in the case and necessary action will be taken,” he said.

This is the second fatal wall collapse in Gurugram in two months. On April 20, the peripheral wall of the Ram Bagh crematorium near Pataudi Chowk had collapsed, an incident in which five people had died. Three committee members of the crematorium were arrested in connection with the case.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Gurugram / 5-yr-old girl dies in Ggm wall collapse
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On