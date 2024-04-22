 7 arrested in Bandhwari for murdering contractor - Hindustan Times
7 arrested in Bandhwari for murdering contractor

ByDebashish Karmakar
Apr 23, 2024 06:18 AM IST

Seven men arrested in Bandhwari for the murder of a contractor in Jhajjar on April 10. Police recovered five pistols and 21 cartridges from the suspects.

Seven men were arrested in Bandhwari on Saturday for the murder of a contractor in Jhajjar on April 10, police officers said on Monday. A crime branch team led by inspector Naveen Kumar conducted a raid and recovered five country-made pistols, including three semi-automatics, and 21 live cartridges, from the suspects’ possession, said police.

The seven arrested suspects. (HT Photo)
The seven arrested suspects. (HT Photo)

On April 10, Mukesh Kumar, who s upplied workers to a cement manufacturing giant’s factory in Jhajjar, was beaten to death by the suspects, said investigators. The suspects killed him because he was their business rival and they wanted the tender to supply workers to the factory, said investigators.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Pradeep alias Pahalwan, 23, Pradeep alias Sonu, 20, Jitendra alias Hanuman, 27, all known by single names, and Deepak Jhakhar alias Chippi, 23, Manjeet Singh, 21, Sonu Kumar, 20, and Gaurav Kumar alias Carlos, 22.

“A murder case was registered against the suspects at Sahlawas police station, Jhajjar. Input was received about the gang hiding in Gurugram. Based on this information, the crime branch arrested them,” said the officer.

A first information report was registered against the arrested suspects under the Arms Act at DLF Phase-1 police station. Police said an investigation was underway to nab the people who supplied arms and ammunition to the suspects.

News / Cities / Gurugram / 7 arrested in Bandhwari for murdering contractor
