61-year-old killed as speeding bus hits scooter in Farrukhnagar

A 61-year-old man was killed after being hit by a speeding bus near Fazilpur Badli in Farrukhnagar on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday. The driver of the bus, allegedly belonging to a privately run warehouse, fled the scene after the crash. Police said the victim, Ram Swarup, died before reaching hospital. The bus driver fled after the crash; an FIR has been lodged under BNS and MV Act. (Getty Images)

The incident occurred around 7pm on Tajnagar Road when the victim, identified as Ram Swarup, a resident of Khera Jhanjhrola, was crossing a busy intersection on his Activa scooter. A senior official at Farrukhnagar police station said Swarup was heading to a nearby village when the bus rammed into his scooter from behind. “The victim fell on the road and sustained severe injuries on his head and back,” said the official.

Investigators said Swarup was found lying in a pool of blood. “Locals reported the matter to the control room within minutes of the incident. An emergency response vehicle was immediately dispatched, and with the help of locals, the man was taken to the nearby Civil Hospital,” the senior official added.

Police said Swarup succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital. “He had lost a lot of blood. The body was handed over to his family after an autopsy was conducted on Sunday,” the official said, adding that Swarup ran a small grocery shop in his village.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the unidentified bus driver. “A team of police officers has been directed to scan CCTV footage of nearby areas. The suspect at large will be apprehended soon,” Turan said.