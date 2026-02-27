Gurugram: 7,161 students qualify Level 2 of Mission Buniyad

Out of 25,000 students, 7,161 have cleared the test for Level 2 of the “Mission Buniyad” entrance examination, said education department officials on Thursday, adding that 548 students qualified from Gurugram.

Officials told HT that selected candidates can appear for Level 3 of the exam which will be held in the last week of March. Those who clear the exam will qualify for the programme. The entrance examination was held on January 30, 2026.

Launched by the Haryana government in 2022, Mission Buniyad is a foundational learning programme that focuses on improving core abilities in subjects like Mathematics, Science and language, while identifying meritorious students for advanced academic training and competitive examinations, said officials. Through model schools, digital classrooms and regular assessments, the programme focuses on identifying academic potential at an early age.

“Mission Buniyad is a transformative initiative that strengthens the academic foundation of students while nurturing their competitive spirit. It gives every student an equal opportunity to excel in future examinations and builds confidence for lifelong learning,” said a senior district education department official.

The programme will begin from the first week of May, officials said, adding that these students will complete their grade 9 and 10 at Mission Buniyad centres.

The education department last year announced that the programme’s residential centre will be set up in Gurugram, Kurkshetra, Hisar and Panipat and is expected to become operational this year. The facility will also provide hostel accommodation.